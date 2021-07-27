Pokémon will have a live-action series on Netflix – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Netflix will produce a live-action series inspired by the iconic Pokémon franchise. Variety reported that the project is in its early stages of development with Joe Henderson serving as screenwriter and executive producer.

Joe Henderson has worked on series such as Graceland, Almost Human, White Collar, 11.22.63 and currently serves as co-showrunner and executive producer for Lucifer, whose sixth and final season will premiere in September on Netflix. Additionally, Henderson is working on an adaptation of his Shadecraft comic for the streaming giant.

Although there are still no details about the plot, sources in the US media assure that the Pokémon series for Netflix would be similar to the live-action movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019), starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.

Pokémon has its origin in the game Pocket Monsters, created by Satoshi Tajiri and developed by Game Freak, which was released for the Game Boy in February 1996 in Japan. Since then, the multi-million dollar multimedia franchise has been made up of numerous video games, mobile apps, a trading card game, and tons of merchandise. The anime adaptation of the saga exceeds a thousand chapters issued and has 23 feature films released since 1997.

Source: CinePremiere