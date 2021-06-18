Pokémon Unite releases new trailer and release date

Presented in a totally unexpected way a year ago, Pokémon Unite landed as a new reversal and IP of the world-famous saga, which changes the classic turn-based combat for a model confrontations and real-time strategy of the MOBA (the style of the existing League of Legends).

After its first closed beta for Android users, localized for Canada, the company has finally shared a new trailer and game details, expanding the roster of eligible Pokémon, some of the usable abilities and items, and the main mechanics that will set the pace for this game.

As we already knew, Pokémon Unite will face two teams of five players with each other with the only difference that, instead of choosing a hero or champion, we can choose a Pokémon at the beginning of each game. In the same way, these characters will have a level system that will go gradually unlocking new abilities that they will be able to learn during the games.

Each Pokémon will have different characteristics and a specific role for your fighting style, with a few approaches Offensive, Defensive, Agile, Auxiliary and Balanced. In this way, players will be able to test these Pokémon not only to find the one that best suits their play style, but to create special strategies by combining them with the rest of their team composition.

Unlike the usual classic defense and siege style, this time we will have some capture points with which we will accumulate points. In addition, we can also get these points by defeating both rival Pokémon and some wild Pokémon that we can find throughout the map. However, it will not be as easy as simply accumulating this energy, but we will have to survive while taking it to one of the “goal zones”, where we will transform them into points for your team.

Pokémon Unite will be released as a totally free game (probably with some type of micro-transaction content) and will be available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with cross game support. In addition, if you log in with your Nintendo or Pokémon Trainer Club account, you can access your game data from any device. Thanks to this function you can play on your home television with the version for Nintendo Switch or anywhere with the version for mobile devices.

So, the Nintendo Switch version is expected to arrive first, next july, slightly delaying its availability for mobiles until next September.