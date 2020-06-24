Imagine the resulting video game if there were a fusion between League of Legends and the classic Pokémon that, for decades, has entertained us all. That is the best way to define the new Pokemon Unite, an ambitious title developed by The Pokémon Company together with Tencent, one of the most important Chinese companies in the video game sector.

Pokemon Unite will a MOBA type video game (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena). The games will involve two teams of five people who will compete against each other on a battlefield of limited extension.

Each side you will have to conquer a series of areas spread out on the battlefield, just like in League of Legends. In the process, in addition, players will have to capture different Pokémon, achieve experience points, level up their own Pokémon and advance in the game. With experience points, different Pokémon will be able to learn new movements and evolve during the game.

Among the Pokémon shown by The Pokémon Company and Tencent are Pikachu, Snorlax, Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur. However, the list is likely to increase when the game reaches different distribution channels.

Pokémon Unite will be free and will have crossplay

The new title will be free-to-play, which means that anyone can play it for free Although it will have micropayments inside. However, the most interesting thing is that this title will be compatible with a wide range of devices: iOS mobiles, Android products and, in addition, the Nintendo Switch console. Players will therefore be able to enter cooperative games regardless of the device in their possession.

Tencent, the company behind Pokémon Unite, is involved in titles like Fortnite – they have a majority stake in Epic Games -, League of Legends – Riot belongs to Tencent – and Arena of Valor. Free-to-play MOBA-type video games are therefore no secret to this highly successful Chinese corporation.

On the release of Pokémon Unite, the Chinese company and The Pokémon Company have not announced a specific date. The title, at the moment, is under development.