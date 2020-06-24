The new Pokémon game can be downloaded for free on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

During the Pokémon Present conference held this Wednesday, the Pokémon Company made it official a new title for mobile and Nintendo Switch that will come very soon. Is about Pokémon Unite, a MOBA type game – multiplayer online battle arena video games – in true League of Legends style.

Pokémon Unite will be a free game with in-app payments, which can be downloaded on both iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch devices and will have cross play between the different platforms. Its mechanics will not be very different from that of other titles of this type: Each match will face two teams of five members in real-time battles, in which each player will control a character, with different abilities and strengths. Each team will have its own area of the map, and your mission will be to conquer the rest of the available areas fighting against the enemies of the other side.

The Pokémon Company continues betting on mobile platforms

The game has been Developed in collaboration with the TiMi Studios firm belonging to Chinese giant Tencent, in charge of developing successful titles such as Honor of Kigs, Arena of Valor or Call of Duty: Mobile itself.

As seen in the presentation of the game, players will be able to choose between different Pokémon to play with, including Pikachu, Charmander, Lucario, Snorlax or Gengar. In addition, as our colleagues from AlfaBetaJuega explain, during the game it will be possible catch wild Pokémon that will help to get more points to end up beating the rival team. The winning match will be the one with the most points when the game time ends. This is how the company defines the essence of this new title for mobile platforms:

“Pokémon Unite requires both teamwork and strategy. It is simple, but it is also full of complexity that you will have to decipher. ”

As in other games of this type, the characters – Pokémon, in this case – will level up as enemies and wild Pokémon are defeated. In this way, Pokémon will evolve learning new skills and attacks.

At the moment, the release date of Pokémon Unite, nor have any details been provided regarding its availability globally. It is expected that, over the weeks, the company will announce new details about the game through its official channels, including its YouTube channel in Spanish, where it is already possible to see the presentation in which the game is shown. first gameplay of this new title.

The announcement of this title occurred only a few weeks after the presentation of Pokémon Cafe Mix, a new franchise title in true Candy Crush style; and just a few days later from the arrival of Pokemon smile, an app designed for the little ones in the house to have fun while brushing their teeth.

