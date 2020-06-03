The world of Pokémon continues to grow and, currently, one of the great revolutions is with Pokémon Sword and Shield and its eighth generation. A title that, if it already offered us exciting combats and all kinds of creatures to catch, now surprises us with the arrival of your new Expansion Pass where we will test our ability not just against new creatures, but also with old acquaintances.

And is that something that has not been overlooked for many players has been the presence of some first-generation Pokémon. And is that Isle of Armor and Snow of the Crown, its two new expansions, will bring with them the expected return of some of the Pokémon that we could meet during previous generations. But not only have we had room for these great revelations, but there is still much more.

On the other hand, as part of the start of this new trailer and the first glimpse of what is to come, the company has shown us the Slowbro Galar form being part of the first expansion. On the other hand, Absol and Tauros will also make their arrival among other great confirmations. And, of course, the legendary protagonist of it is not only shown, but even sports the Gigamax version of his evolution.

Pokémon Sword and Shield | Nintendo

In regards to Nieves de la Corona, this could not be less when it comes to surprising us. In addition to featuring his own legendary, he also confirms great returns like Kyogre, Lugia, and even Reshiram. Although, as a great surprise, we have the presence of the legendary birds Moltres, Articuno and Zapdos in his form of Galar playing, in addition, a role in history.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will officially debut its first Expansion pass, Armor Island, June 17 on Nintendo Switch. A great arrival that will bring with it incredible revolutions and new gaming experiences.