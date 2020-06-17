The Pokémon Company has taken us by surprise with the announcement of a new Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch. Yes, you read well. Those from Japan took advantage of the latest digital event in the franchise to announce the return of a title that triumphed during 1999 on the Nintendo 64. It took more than two decades for the company to listen to the request of thousands of players, who will again take their camera to photograph the creatures.

New Pokémon Snap, Unfortunately, its release date is not yet defined. Its development, which is still ongoing, is the responsibility of Bandai Namco, no more no less. The original game was created by HAL Laboratory and Pax Softnica, studies that gave us the opportunity to explore the various regions of an island as per Professor Oak’s requests. Back then we took over from photographer Todd Snap, although we do not know if he will return as the protagonist of the new installment.

« Travel to unknown islands with beautiful landscapes such as lush jungles and sandy beaches. The pokémon images you take there will be used to build your own Pokémon Photodex. This new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokemon Snap to life for the Nintendo 64, now on the Nintendo Switch. There will be unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to observe, « says the company, adding:

Photograph wild pokémon in their natural habitats while investigating and exploring unknown islands. Travel through a variety of settings, such as beaches and jungles, to capture never-before-seen pokémon behavior. The photos you take can also be used to complete your own Pokémon Photodex.

Considering that 20 years have passed since the launch of Pokémon Snap, the new title will surely offer a large part of the creatures that have been announced since then. Variety will not be lacking, of that you can be sure. At the moment it is the only information they have offered us; You will have to be patient and wait several months until new details are released. To make the wait more enjoyable, The Pokémon Company shared a extraordinary trailer to start raising expectations: