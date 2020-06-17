A curious mobile game has been presented at the Pokemon presents that has taken place today, we talk about Pokemon smile, a game that will accompany the smallest of the house during tooth brushing and that will make this much more enjoyable. This game is focused on childrenAlthough we all know that more than one adult is going to download it to play with it, it has a pretty fun design.

What is Pokémon Smile?

This game offers us a very simple challenge, brush your teeth to save Pokémon, since if the little ones brush well they can rescue them, for this it will be necessary to focus the front camera of the phone so that the face of the little ones is shown and that they can see how they brush their teeth. For now, this game will feature more than 100 creatures, although it is almost certain that this campus will be expanded in the future. If brushing is done regularly, will receive different accessories that can be equipped and that will accompany the youngest in their hygienic adventure, in addition photos can be taken with these accessories that will make tooth brushing more fun. It will be possible to program alarms to warn that it is time to brush, in addition to having a timer that will help to know how long it has been.

Has this game surprised you? Are you going to be one of those who download it even if you don’t have children? I am convinced that the little ones in the house will have fun and will want to brush their teeth every day to rescue their favorite Pokémon.

See also

Source

Related