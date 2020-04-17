There is currently no more popular mobile game than Pokémon GO, Niantic’s star work that continues to adapt to quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19), which keeps millions of people in their homes. A franchise that has a wide variety of games for smartphones, although not all of them succeed. It is the case of Pokémon Rumble Rush, which will close this summer after just over a year on the market.

Pokémon Rumble Rush, the fifth installment in the series and formerly known as PokéLand During its beta phase in 2017, it was officially launched in May 2019 and, after failing to achieve the same fame as its predecessors, will close on July 22, 2020, as reported by Serebii. Until that date the title will not be disconnected, but in-game sales for paid items have already been officially suspended. In addition, it should be noted that those players who have bought Poké Diamonds can spend them until July 22.

Despite the fact that Pokémon Rumble Rush will close in just a few months, the developers of the title of The Pokémon Company still plan launch various updates before the game officially closes, including a Greninja and Legends of Kalos event, to be held May 6-27, among others. Pokémon Rumble Rush is ** an action game with touches of RPG that puts the player in the skin of intrepid adventurers who are tasked with discovering new islands and the Pokémon that inhabit each of them.

Among the game’s features, in this new adventure, which could be downloaded for free -although it had a series of micro-payments-, users have the mission of Beat the hordes of Pokémon that stand in your way as they explore each island. As for the game mechanics, it is quite simple. Touching the smartphone screen, a fellow Pokémon launches an attack ** against the enemies in front of it. Some encounters in which possibly some pocket monsters join the player’s team.

Every adventure in an island offers battles against a super boss and the levels are linear. On the other hand, the Pokémon that the player chooses is totally interchangeable with another, which can be taught more powerful attacks. All game mechanics are controlled via touch screen in portrait format. In addition, the title also allowed users encounter hundreds of different species of Pokémon, They were even discovering more as they progressed in the game and when participating in the different special events. Pokémon Rumble Rush has been unable to follow in the wake of Pokémon GO, so the company is forced to cease its activity.

