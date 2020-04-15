Pokémon is without a doubt one of the most popular franchises in the entertainment industry. The series has not only had a presence on consoles, it has had various mobile releases. One of the most recent has been Pokémon Rumble Rush.

Said title was presented in early 2019 for iOS and Android devices. If you are still part of their community, we have bad news for you, as The Pokémon Company announced its final closure for this year.

Pokémon Rumble Rush will be out of this in a few months

The company revealed that Pokémon Rumble Rush will cease to be available worldwide on July 22. From that day on, it will no longer be possible to download or install the game on any device.

Unfortunately, the title cannot be played again in any of its versions. The Pokémon Company will gradually stop offering some options and services of the game, towards its final closure.

Thus, from July 15, payment items will no longer be sold and diamonds will not be available. Players will be able to spend their currency until the end of the service.

To entertain the title community, several special events were prepared. From today until May 6, the Arceus Sea will be available. Later, from May 6 to 27, the Greninja will arrive.

On the other hand, Shaymin (from April 22 to May 6) and Zygarde (from May 13 to 27) will be held. Finally, from May 27 to July 22, players will be able to see a wide variety of creatures, including some rare and powerful ones.

Pokémon Rumble Rush is available for iOS and Android devices. Find more information about him and the franchise in general at this link.

Source

