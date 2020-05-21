This curious animal has the ability to eat jellyfish and thus acquires its ability to deliver sharp stings to its predators.

By: Web Writing

Texas.- During the last weeks, in the United States there have been a number of sightings of dangerous animals such as the ‘killer’ hornets or the gypsy moth. Both creatures from Asia have instilled panic among American society and have given much to talk about in other countries.

However, a new creature has begun to pose a threat in Yankee territory, specifically on the coast of Padre Island in Texas. It’s about the Blue Dragons, which are small and peculiar marine animals that have the ability to attack humans and deliver a more painful sting than any jellyfish.

What exactly are Blue Dragons?

They are small sea slugs belonging to the glaucos atlanticus species and can measure from 3 to 5 centimeters in length.

However, despite their small size, they are a danger to tourists from the Texas coast, since little is known about these specimens.

“None seen so far,” Jamie Kennedy, spokesperson for Father Island National Park



The Blue Dragons They are predators of jellyfish, it is said that after devouring them they have the ability to store the sharp cells of these creatures in order to defend themselves against other animals, so if any human being accidentally touches it, the animal will segregate the substance.