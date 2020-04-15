The title par excellence that is delighting all players so far this 2020 and especially in quarantine, is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And it’s not for less, since fans had been waiting seven years for a main title of the neighborhood saga. We must also remember that this title suffered the odd delay so that it came out as polished as possible, something that at first the fans did not like much but now the community appreciates.

A fan recreates Johto on his island

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons we can create our island at our whim, yes, with a lot of effort. There are many fan creations that are seen these days on the networks, some of them being the sea of ​​amazing. Undoubtedly there has been one that has caught our attention, and that is that a Japanese fan has recreated part of his island Pokémon Gold and Silver. He has created with meticulous pixel art, tiles to recreate the land of Johto, and has even interacted with different trainers, Pokémon (such as the mythical scene of the Red Gyarados), or even recreated scenes from the game itself. Do you want to see this curious video? Well without further delay we leave you with him:

The truth is that these things surprise us a lot and are very pleasant to see. And you, do you like these recreations?

