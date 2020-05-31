Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected not only the real world, but also video games. Pokémon GO combines these two worlds, so trainers have had some impediments to playing the original experience. Niantic is aware of this and implemented several mechanics to be able to continue catching Pokémon without going outside. As the effects of the coronavirus continue in various parts of the world, the developer announced today that in June measures will continue so that users continue to play from home.

Niantic announced that the bonuses it implemented to counteract isolation for a few weeks will also take effect in June. Previously, these measures would expire at the end of May, but apparently Niantic knows how difficult it can be to take to the streets in some places, so support for the players will continue given the health circumstances.

You can take advantage of many bonuses in June

There are several ways to continue playing Pokémon GO from home thanks to many additions that have been made to the game, such as Remote Raid passes and Community Days from home. Apart from these Niantic novelties there are the bonuses we are talking about, with which Niantic makes it easy to play Pokémon GO.

We leave you with a list of the special bonuses that will be available in June.

Double duration of incense.

Increased effectiveness of incense.

Possibility of opening 1.5 times more gifts.

Double the gift space in the bag.

No walking is required to participate in the GO Fighting League.

Half the distance needed to hatch eggs.

Pokémon will deal more damage in Ranged Raids.

It is unknown if Niantic will extend this period again, but something we know is that it could happen again, depending on how the world situation develops. We will keep you informed.

Trainers, the in-app special bonuses have been extended through the month of June. Please refer to the Today View in-app for the latest info. You may need to close and reopen the app to see the updated timing. – Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 29, 2020

What do you think of Niantic’s answer? Will you take advantage of these temporary measures to catch more Pokémon? Tell us in the comments.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Niantic revealed special packages with which it was possible to get many almost free items, but the offer is no longer available. In the event that the pandemic continues, it is highly likely that the following Community Days will be held remotely. So you don’t miss out on all these ways to keep playing the mobile title, the developer added an information section.

