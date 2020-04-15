Niantic continues to implement some changes in Pokémon GO with the goal of making players enjoy the experience in individual settings or without leaving home. Today the developer unveiled several more modifications, including a new event and various bonus gifts.

Niantic confirmed Incense Day, a limited event that will make encounters with Pokémon of a certain type more frequent. On Sunday, April 19, players will be able to use their Incenses to attract Water, Fire, Plant, Psychic, Bug and Earth type Pokémon. The event will only take place this day from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM (local time) and one of the mentioned types will appear every hour.

In case you missed it: This is how Raid Battles from home will work.

You will be able to catch a great variety of Pokémon

Something to keep in mind is that the effect of the Incenses will last 1 hour until further notice and during the event they will also attract Sentret, regardless of the time they are activated. In addition, you should know that a batch of 3 Incenses will be put up for sale in the store in exchange for 1 Pokécurrency. We leave you with a list of some Pokémon that you can catch.

Water type Pokémon (11:00 AM to 12:00 PM) – Poliwag, Tentacool Spheal and Clamperl.

Fire type Pokémon (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) – Growlithe, Ponyta, Houndour and Litwick.

Plant-type Pokémon (1:00 PM to 2:00 PM) – Oddish, Roselia, Lileep, and Ferroseed.

Psychic type Pokémon (2:00 PM to 3:00 PM) – Slowpoke, Baltoy, Bronzor and Gothita.

Bug-type Pokémon (3:00 AM to 4:00 PM) – Caterpie, Ledyba, Skorupi and Joltik.

Earth-type Pokémon (4:00 PM to 5:00 PM) – Wooper, Barboach, Hippopotas and Drilbur.

Another novelty is that it will be possible to extend the effect of items such as Star Chunks, Lucky Eggs, or Incense without having to wait for the effect of the previous one to end. The effect can be accumulated up to 24 hours.

In addition to implementing other design changes, Niantic applied modifications to the way of leveling up Pokémon. Now improving the CP of a Pokémon won’t take that long. Your companion Pokémon will also be able to search for gifts at nearby Poké Stalls and bring them to you without leaving home.

What do you think of the new event? Will you use your incenses to attract Pokémon? Tell us in the comments.

If you have few Pokéballs, you’ll be happy to know that the new weekly batch contains a wide variety of items, including many Pokéballs. We remind you that the event to celebrate Easter is already here, but it will end soon.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

