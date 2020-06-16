Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), has had a strong impact on the world economy, which has made many small and medium-sized businesses disappear. The return to normality will be gradual and the recovery will be equally staggered. Niantic, the developer of Pokémon GO, knows that this will be difficult for some stores, and to support them today announced a special program that will take advantage of the features of Pokémon GO.

Through an official statement, the company announced Niantic’s Local Business Recovery program, which emerged as an initiative to « foster the economic recovery of local businesses. » As part of this program, Niantic will support 1,000 nominated companies and offer a free promotion on Pokémon GO for 1 year.

Physical stores will enjoy exclusive benefits of Pokémon GO

This will be part of an interesting initiative with which companies will be able to interact with potential consumers. Thanks to this program, Niantic will allow the selected physical stores to appear on the map of Pokémon GO as Poképarada and they will be able to use marketing tools, as an example, these companies could « spread their location and products, show geo-targeted messages and offers » to all users close to the location in order to promote the stores in an interactive way when it is safe to leave.

It will only be possible to nominate 1 establishment per user and registrations are already open. Nominations will be received until next August 1 (until 1:59 AM, Mexico City time) and several countries participate: Canada, Great Britain, Japan, the United States and Mexico.

If you have a business in mind that you want to promote, then we invite you to check all the requirements to do so on the official Niantic page.

The bonuses to face the pandemic will continue

Niantic also took the opportunity to discuss plans to continue to pamper players and promote the game in individual settings. According to the developer, several measures will continue and others will receive some changes. We leave you with the list below.

The radius in which the player detects Poké stops and gyms will continue to be extended.

Players will be able to store and open more gifts a day.

Remote Raid passes will still be active.

Over time, it will be necessary to travel distances again to participate in the Liga Combates GO.

Do you know of a business that you would like Niantic to support? Will you nominate one? Will you still take advantage of the mobile title bonuses to continue playing? Tell us in the comments.

If you are an Android player, we invite you to check this information, as there will be devices that will no longer be compatible with the game after a next update. Another upcoming change is one that involves obtaining coins in certain regions. Among the upcoming events of the title is the celebration of the beginning of summer.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to this title if you check our minisite dedicated to the game.

