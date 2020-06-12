The change will take place in August, and will affect old or very low-end phones

Starting next August, Pokémon GO will stop supporting a significant number of Android devices. This has been confirmed by the company itself in a publication on its official blog, where it explains that, with the aim of speeding up development and focusing its efforts on the development of functions that allow taking advantage of the latest technologies, 32-bit Android devices will no longer be able to run the game.

The change is not surprising: Apple itself stopped supporting 32-bit apps in its store in 2017, and many Android app and game developers have decided in recent years focus your efforts on developing apps for 32-bit devices. However, as Pokémon GO is one of the most popular games on the planet, it is very likely that this decision will affect tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

Which phones will no longer have access to Pokémon GO?

As confirmed by the company itself, Recent 64-bit Android device users will not be affected in no way for this change, nor will they have to take any action. However, those who have one of the affected devices, in early August they will no longer have access to their Pokémon GO accounts through these phones, including access to Pokécoins or objects stored in the Stock Market. This is how the brand itself explains it:

“If you use a 32-bit Android device, you will need a compatible 64-bit Android device or iOS to continue playing Pokémon GO.”

However, Which specific models will lose compatibility with Pokémon GO? Unfortunately, the list posted on the company page is not overly exhaustive, and only names a few models:

Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J3

Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

Motorola Moto G (1st generation)

Many Android devices introduced before 2015

Luckily, those who do not have one of these phones, but doubt if the device they use to play Pokémon GO is 32 or 64 bits, There is an easy way to check it.

Check if your mobile is 32 or 64 bits

The vast majority of Android mobiles launched from 2015, except those belonging to the entry range, have 64-bit architectures and they will have no trouble continuing to run the Niantic game based on augmented reality.

However, it never hurts to make sure and get out of doubt. For this, it is possible to use any of the apps intended to know the components that an Android mobile contains. In this example, we will use the app CPU-Z, available free through Google Play. Once installed, these are the steps you should follow:

Open CPU Z

Go to the “System” tab and look for the “Kernel Architecture” section

If arch64 or arm64 appears in the right column, your mobile will continue to be compatible with Pokémon GO from August. Otherwise, it is likely that the time has come to change your mobile if you want to continue playing.

