Pokémon GO is approaching its 4th anniversary and there is no better way to celebrate than by adding lots of content. Niantic tweaks the details to kick off the festivities and has just unveiled what the title players will find in July and highlights the presentation of the Pokémon Frontier and the possible return of Team GO Rocket.

In previous weeks the powerful legendary dragons Reshiram and Zekrom were added to the game, it had been anticipated that Kyurem would also come very soon and the time is yet to come. Niantic reported that players will soon be able to find this Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon on the 5-Star Raids, from July 7 at 3:00 PM (Mexico City time). In addition, every Wednesday that is available it will appear as a featured Pokémon in the Raid Hours (6:00 PM, local time).

There will be many Pokémon in the featured hours

Featured Pokemon will appear every Tuesday at 6:00 PM (local time). During this period a creature will appear more frequently and apart from that the player can receive bonuses. Then we leave you the calendar with the featured Pokémon and the bonuses.

Tuesday, July 7 – Taillow with a double bonus of Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday July 14 – Zubat with double the experience bonus for evolving Pokémon.

Tuesday, July 21 – Oddish with double Star Dust points for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, July 28 – Buizel with double the experience points bonus for catching Pokémon.

On the other hand, in the field investigations the players will be able to find the Pokémon Rock Skin Larvitar, which will be available as a reward from Wednesday, July 1 to Saturday, August 1. If you are lucky you can even find a shiny or varicoloured Larvitar.

Team GO Rocket is up to something

Professor Willow and team leader Wisdom Blanche have something very important to report about Team GO Rocket. As we mentioned, the recruits of this organization apparently suspended their plans weeks ago, but it seems that soon they could cause problems again.

This is believed by Professor Willow, after Blanche found some mysterious sketches indicating that the team is planning something. Also, this seems to be related to an image where you can see the organization’s balloon when the solstice was held while the Clefairy were playing. There are reportedly several recruits at the scene acting very mysteriously.

Mysterious clues of Team GO Rocket

The Pokémon GO Fest 2020 awaits you with many surprises

As we told you a few days ago, Pokémon GO will be 4 years old since its launch in July and as a celebration there will be several weeks with special challenges. Players will be able to participate in completing quests in conjunction with their Instinct, Wisdom, or Valor team allies.

These achievements will serve to unlock many rewards in Pokémon GO Fest 2020, in which all players in the world will be able to participate through a remote event. The celebration will begin on July 3 and will last 3 weeks. You can find more about it if you visit this page.

What do you think of everything that comes to Pokémon GO? What are you most excited about? What do you think Team GO Rocket is up to? Are you ready to celebrate 4 years of Pokémon GO? Tell us in the comments.

This isn’t the only new thing coming to Pokémon GO soon. It is expected that within the next few weeks the option to participate in Raids with remote friends will be available. Mega-evolutions will also be coming to Pokémon GO this year, and soon all players will be able to enjoy the implementation of an incense that will ensure a daily encounter.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. If you want to know more about this free-to-play title, we invite you to check out our page dedicated to it.

