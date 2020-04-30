Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few weeks ago, matches started in the GO Fighting League, the new qualifying fight option in Pokémon GO. Season 1 is about to end and Niantic has already announced that it will be replaced by Season 2, which will bring some changes.

The developer confirmed today that Friday, May 1 at 3:00 PM (Mexico City time), Season 2 of the GO Fighting League will begin. Once Season 2 starts, you can claim the rewards from the previous period. With this, the rewards that will be available in the new competitive period, the modifications and the dates of the different divisions were announced.

In case you missed it: You can now get powerful Raid Pokémon without leaving your home.

For the first time the Premier Cup will be held in Pokémon GO

The Super Ball League will be held from May 1 to 25. Right at the end of this period, the Ultra Ball League will be available, which will end until June 15. From this last date, the Master Ball League will be active and will end until June 29. According to the Niantic statement, all three leagues and the Premier Cup will be active from Monday, June 29 to July 6. Season 2 is expected to end this day and Season 3 will begin right after, although dates may change.

Along with the Master Ball League will be the Premier Cup, the first of its kind in Pokémon GO. Legendary and Unique Pokémon cannot be used in this competition.

In case you missed it: Get Ultra Balls almost for free.

Season 2 rewards include an encounter with Metagross and Free Pikachu upon reaching ranks 1 and 7, respectively. In addition, players will be able to obtain the avatar items of Steven (Máximo Peñas) upon reaching rank 10. You should also know that this season, as in the previous one, there will be no distance traveled or Pokécoins requirements to unlock series of battles in the GO Fighting League.

There will be new rewards in Season 2

However, there will also be encounters with new Pokémon. Players will be able to meet Stunfisk, Rufflet and Scraggy by reaching ranks 4, 8 and 9, respectively. Besides, there will be prizes like a new avatar pose (rank 10) and a fast attack TM (MT) (rank 7 or higher). Other changes this season are encounters with Pokémon after fewer wins, and now more opponents will need to be defeated to reach ranks 4, 5, 6, and 7.

Finally, we inform you that Palkia will already be able to learn Acua Cola and that Drill attacks (lower energy requirement), Moon Force (lower damage and energy requirement, and can decrease the opponent’s attack) were modified in the Trainer Battles and Cruel Volt (lower energy requirement, higher damage and can lower user defense).

What do you think of these news? Are you ready to participate in Season 2 of the GO Fighting League? Tell us in the comments.

In case you are looking for powerful Pokémon to face the new competitive season, we invite you to participate in the weeks of the Challenges of Return, because by completing them you will have the opportunity to get legendary creatures.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it if you visit our minisite dedicated to the game.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.