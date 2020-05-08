Millions of people are at home unable to leave due to coronavirus (Covid-19), so since Pokémon GO continue to adapt to quarantine by launching a series of measures for users to play from home. The last to arrive are small tests that indicate Niantic’s star work could radically change the system of Pokécurrencies.

After an update to play better without leaving home and make known all may events; The team responsible for the game has confirmed through an official statement a series of small tests to renew the system of Pokémonedas. It should be remembered that currently the only way to earn Pokemon is defend gyms. With users unable to leave home due to the coronavirus, Niantic’s work has decided to offer new methods to earn these coins when playing from one place.

By having more coaches playing from home, the company has decided that in the future they will will reward you with Pokemon for other activities, apart from defending a gym. An update that will be tested soon with the players of Australia and that will reach the rest of users after this test phase. In order to balance this new method of obtaining Pokécoins, the number that can be obtained when defending Gyms will be reduced from six to two every hour. In addition, the maximum number of Pokécoins that can be obtained in a day will be increased to 55.

Pokémon Go will reward players with Pokemon for other activities

Trainers will soon have more ways to earn some coin… PokéCoins, that is! Look forward to earning PokéCoins through a wider variety of in-game activities! Learn more: https://t.co/fZBdGJt8M9 pic.twitter.com/1ffnbHA1Of – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 6, 2020

During the initial launch in Australia, the team responsible for the game will collect all opinions and carry out additional tests depending on the results they obtain. On the other hand, Pokémon GO has also wanted to remind users of some of the activities that can complete each day to receive five Pokécoins, Which are the following:

Make a great pitch.

Evolve 1 Pokémon.

Make a great launch.

Use 1 berry to help you catch Pokémon.

Get a snapshot of your partner.

Capture 1 Pokémon.

Give a Pokémon more power 1 time.

Make a good pitch.

Transfer a Pokémon.

Win in 1 raid.

Pokémon GO has also wanted to thank its community of players for “constant support”, and have stated that they hope to offer this update to all coaches once the tests are finished, so they invite you to be attentive to their official channels. As always, remember to be alert to your surroundings and abide by the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO.

Finally, remember that during the 2020 Challenge Challenge Championship -which will start in June-, it will be necessary to collaborate with Professor Willow to rediscover the original Pokémon of the Teselia region and welcome the Pokémon from the Galar region, which will arrive for the first time at Pokémon GO.

Follow Andro4all