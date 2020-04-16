Pokémon GO continues to adapt to quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19), which keeps millions of people in their homes, launching a series of measures for users to play from home. If recently Niantic’s star play announced all the details your spring event, now the augmented reality game prepare an update so you can play more and better without having to leave home.

After announcing the start of the GO Fighting League Season 1 and Today view, the new feature from Pokémon GO; The team responsible for the game has announced, through an official statement, a series of changes due to its continuous efforts to prioritize that the experiences of the mobile title can be enjoy in individual settings and from home. Players will soon be able to enjoy a Remote Raid Pass with which they can access Raids that the user can see on the fenced screen from wherever they are.

With the Remote Raid Pass, which can be tried in exchange for 1 Pokécurrency in the in-game store, players will be able to join any Raid Battle that may appear on the “Nearby” screen. The company has explained that each Pass is good for a Raid and that coaches can only have a limited amount in the backpack at a time. In addition, they can be joined up to 20 players in the same battle, and only some of them will be able to do it with Remote Raid Passes. At launch, all Trainers on a Raid will have the same attack power. Of course, in the future, those who use a Remote Raid Pass will see its power reduced compared to those who physically arrived at the Raid site.

Pokémon GO will receive new changes to encourage playing from home

In our continued efforts to prioritize Pokémon GO experiences that we can be enjoyed in individual settings, we’re excited to announce that

⭐ Remote Raid Passes

⭐ Bonus research tasks

⭐ Boost-item stacking

⭐ Remote Raid Passes
⭐ Bonus research tasks
⭐ Boost-item stacking

On the other hand, Pokémon GO players will also receive a daily research assignment without turning a photo disc of a PokéStop. In this way, each midnight one of these tasks will be delivered to the players, who will have activities that can be completed directly from home In addition, if you already have three tasks in the inventory, a fourth box will open to add a new one. However, no more than four can be added until pending tasks are completed or discarded.

The team responsible for the game has also detailed that in the next Pokémon GO update, players will meet much more polished battle screens. On the other hand, the mobile game will soon bring fellow Pokémon bring gifts. In this way, if the player is running short of gifts, the Pokémon companion will approach the nearest Poké stops to bring some gifts that the coach will be able to send to his friends. Also, soon it will be possible upload the CP of the Pokémon using all Candy and Star Powders in one go.

Among other future news, after using a Star Piece, Lucky Egg or Incense, players will be able to use more quantities of the same object to extend the effect beyond the 30-minute barrier, so there is no need to wait for the effect of the one being used to end before you can use another. Finally, those responsible for the game wanted to take advantage of the statement to thank your community for their continued support during these weeks and after the changes made.

