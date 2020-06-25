Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Since its release in 2016, Pokémon GO has always been very active and renewing itself to satisfy all trainers in the world. It will soon celebrate its 4th anniversary and Niantic will not miss the opportunity to celebrate in a big way despite the impediments of the current pandemic, because today it announced a large number of events that will launch in the middle of the year.

The developer shared that a wide variety of events will be held for 3 weeks that, in addition to bringing players together on the anniversary of mobile gaming, will serve as preparations for the Pokémon GO Fest 2020. These events consist of a series of 3 weekly challenges in Temporary research form that, if completed, will unlock Pokemon that will appear during Pokemon GO Fest 2020. One thing you should know is that you will be able to enjoy Pokemon GO Fest 2020 and the 3-week challenges even if you don’t buy entrance to the festival.

In case you missed it: The GO Fighting League is back with some news.

Week 1 (from 8:00 AM on July 3 to 10:00 PM on July 8)

Skill Challenge – Special Pokémon will appear in the wild, hatching eggs and in Raids. The great novelty is that the amazing flying Pikachu will be available and even its shiny version (variocolor) will be available, this creature will appear in Raids and in the wild.

Anniversary event – Flying-type Pokémon will be featured: Ducklett will appear for the first time and Pidove will have their shiny version. During the event, the Boot Investigation will be available, so if you missed it last year, this one you can claim and get many rewards.

In addition, during this period players will be able to complete 3 sets of tasks and help Instinct, Wisdom, and Valor teams to collect 1 million completed missions and unlock Pokémon Chimecho, Alomomola, and Chansey to appear in Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

Raids with Ho-Oh – This legendary creature will appear in 5-Star Raids.

Week 2 (from 8:00 AM on July 10 to 10:00 PM on July 15)

Combat Challenge – As in the previous week, there will be 3 sets of tasks that when completed will grant Pokémon encounters and special items such as Hitmonlee, Absol and a Rocket superradar. If each team (Instinct, Wisdom, and Valor) manages to achieve 1 million quests, the Pokémon Ferroseed, Alora’s Grimer, and Alola’s Marowak will be unlocked.

Combat Themed Event – On July 12, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (local time) there will be a combat event. No further details were disclosed.

Week 3 (from 8:00 AM on July 17 to 10:00 PM on July 22)

Friendship Challenge – This week will focus on strengthening relationships with other Pokémon Trainers, so it will be the perfect opportunity to send gifts. There will also be a temporary investigation that will offer a Raichu of Alola, Petilil and a lucky egg. Summer Pikachu will appear frequently during the event and Petilil will debut in the title. If players on each team manage to collect 1 million completed missions, it will be possible to unlock Togetic, Dratini and Litwick during the Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

Summer Event – Summertime-themed Pokémon will spawn in the Wild, Eggs, and Raids. The big news is Petilil, which will debut in Pokémon GO in 5 kilometer eggs and in the wild. Also, Bellsprout shiny will appear more frequently. Summery Pikachu will appear in the wild.

As you can see, it is the right time for players to unite and work as a team but at a distance in order to meet common goals and get more Pokémon during Pokémon Fest 2020.

What did you think of all the challenges? Will you be watching the game to complete the challenges? Have you already purchased your pass for the Pokémon GO Fest 2020? Tell us in the comments.

Niantic has just started implementing measures to give content to players on a daily basis. Also, we tell you that later in the year megaevolución will reach the title.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more about this title if you visit our dedicated minisite.

