Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It is known that the use of unofficial software or methods to take advantage of some functions of a game can be harmful to the gaming experience of the users and to avoid its use the companies in charge of the title launch banneos that can result in disabling the account. This is happening in Pokémon GO, but it is striking that it is affecting innocent players.

According to GameSpot information, many iOS 12 players are reporting unwarranted banns on Pokémon GO. Reports have surfaced on sites like the TheSilphRoad subreddit, and indicate they are being hit by light 7-day banning as a warning for the use of modified software, and some even mention that they have had this problem for months. Banning, as you can see is not definitive, but if several of these warnings are put together it can cause the complete suspension of the account.

After several reports, Niantic stated that it is aware of this problem and is already investigating it. « We are investigating reports that some players are being incorrectly flagged by our systems and receiving penalties on their accounts. We will share an update as soon as we can ”, expressed the developer in her consumer support account.

We’re investigating reports that some players are being incorrectly flagged by our systems and receiving punishments on their accounts. We will share an update as soon as we are able. – Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 15, 2020

In case you missed it: There will soon be an event to celebrate the summer in Pokémon GO.

End of support for some Android devices will be delayed

On the other hand, Niantic had mentioned that it would stop supporting 32-bit Android devices in an update that would arrive in August. However, in the last hours the company reported that in order to « investigate the concerns of the players » it will delay the end of support for these devices.

Niantic did not offer a new arrival date for the update, so it has been postponed indefinitely. However, it is important to say that it has not reversed its resolution, it will only use more time to « collect more information from the affected devices » and it was mentioned that more details about the end of support for these devices will be announced later.

We’ll be using this additional time to collect more data on impacted devices. We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion caused, and will update in advance when we move forward with the deprecation. – Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 15, 2020

How do you receive this news? Will you be one of those affected by the next end of support for some mobiles? Were you a suspended iPhone user? Tell us in the comments

Niantic recently launched a program to help local businesses cope with the economic recession brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The company also supported the fight against racism and revealed that it will earmark several million dollars of profits from an upcoming Pokémon GO event to agencies promoting inclusion.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to this title if you check out our dedicated minisite.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2