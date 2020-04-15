In times of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Niantic has had to adapt Pokémon GO to make it an experience that can be enjoyed without leaving home. One of the most striking changes that the studio plans to implement is in Raids in which you can participate from home. Now, the study shared more details about it.

The first thing to know is that there will now be a new type of Raid Pass, which will be intended for those who want to participate remotely in these battles. Players who have this product will have the opportunity to participate in any inclusion that is seen on their map or in the event view near us.

It should be mentioned that each Raid will only have space for a limited number of players who are participating remotely. Additionally, you can only load a limited number of Remote Raid passes at a time.

An interesting detail is that Niantic wants Remote Raid passes to be part of the future of Pokémon GO and not just a temporary option. This means that in the future they will have some changes. One of them is that players who participate remotely in Raids will do less damage to the boss, but that’s not something you need to worry about right now.

Now, how can you get a pass to participate in Remote Raids? According to Niantic, an initial number of passes will be delivered in a package that will cost 1 Pokécurrency. It should be mentioned that after this each Raid pass will sell for 100 Pokécoins.

Outside of the above, remote Raids are expected to be carried in the same way as traditional Raids. In case there is any other important difference, we will let you know.

Pokémon GO takes more steps to keep you at home

Now, those are not the only features that Niantic is developing for you to stay at home. Thus, it will now be easier to continue progressing in Pokémon GO without having to go outside.

For example, Pokémon GO will soon give you a field research assignment every day at midnight. The above without the need for you to go out to turn a Poképaradas. This new mission will be assigned to a new space, so you can have up to 4 missions at the same time.

On the other hand, if you run out of gifts, your partner Pokémon will give you one once in a while. This way, you won’t have to go out and get gifts to give to your friends.

And you, what do you think about these measures? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can know more about this mobile game by clicking here.

