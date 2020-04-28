Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Today has been an excellent day for Pokémon GO players, we say it because from today Niantic activated participation in Raids remotely. Being able to fight powerful Pokémon from home it is normal for users to want to attend these events and to encourage this Niantic announced the legendary Pokémon that will be available in Raids soon.

If you already have the newly introduced remote raid passes, we invite you to save them, because within the next few days you can attend Raids where you can catch many powerful Pokémon.

First the Darkness Pokémon will come to the Raids, we refer to Darkrai. This creature will be available from April 28 at 3:00 PM (Mexico City time) until Tuesday, May 5 at the same time in 5-star Raids.

As soon as the Sinister Pokémon is no longer available, it will appear in the Modified 5-Star Giratina Raids. The Forsaken Pokémon will disappear 1 week later, on May 12 at 3:00 PM.

Finally, the Pokémon Prado, Virizion, will arrive at this type of Incursions, which will wait for trainers more frequently in Poképaradas from May 12 to 19.

You can face these Pokémon from home

We remind you that from today Niantic added the remote raid passes, thanks to which players will be able to attend Raids without having to go to the venue. These passes operate in a limited way in terms of effective area. We say this because you will only be able to attend Raids that take place in Poképaradas near your location.

This feature is expected to be permanent. If you want to discover how to obtain them and more details about them, we invite you to check this page.

Are you planning to capture these legendary remotely? What do you think of this addition? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to take advantage of all the gifts from Niantic, we remind you that recently added a new special package that you can get at virtually no cost.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it if you check our minisite dedicated to the game.

