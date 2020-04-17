Niantic continues to spoil Pokémon GO players in this confining season. Thanks to some measures implemented, users have continued to enjoy the juice while avoiding exposure to environments with more people. Events do not stop and today Niantic announced a new one whose protagonist will be your companion Pokémon and a wide variety of creatures.

The developer revealed today that the Compievento will be held very soon in Pokémon GO and that with it you can strengthen the bond between you and your partner Pokémon. The event will take place from Tuesday, April 21 to Monday, April 27.

In case you missed it: There will be Community Day in April, but it will have some important changes.

Take the opportunity to spend time with your partner

During this event, the companion Pokémon will be able to find and bring more items, souvenirs, and even a new type of gift to its trainer more frequently. The companion Pokémon will be happier and will spend more time with its trainer if it feeds it with Berries and Pokochos, apart from the fact that the distance to win hearts and Candy for walking alongside it will be reduced by half. Also, it will be a great time to evolve Pokémon, since you can earn double experience points by evolving any type of creature.

There will be exclusive Pokémon for a limited time

Also, in this period, Meowth from Alola, Chansey, Eevee, Feebas, Lillipup and Joltik will appear in the wild more frequently and in Eggs and you will also be able to find Woobat (for the first time in this state and as a reward for field research) .

Best for collectors is that Volbeat and Illumise (Endemic Pokemon from certain regions) will be available in the Wild, Eggs, and as Research Task Reward Encounters during this event worldwide.

Lastly, you should know that there will be exclusive field investigation tasks from this event with which you will have the opportunity to catch Meowth from Alola, Volbeat, Illumise and Woobat, as well as obtain Stardust.

Will you participate in this event? Which Pokémon will you try to catch? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that there will also be an event in Pokémon GO shortly where you can capture a lot of Pokémon without leaving home. The Raids have also been modified so that players do not have to go outside to play the streets and meet other coaches in person and best of all, Niantic plans to make this feature a permanent one.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it if you visit our minisite dedicated to the title.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.