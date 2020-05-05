Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The coaches of Pokemon GO They’ve lived mostly without major raid events for the past two months, but the recent launch of remote raid passes should help change that in the future. In addition to a new rotation of legendary bosses in level 5 battle raids, Niantic it’s also set to bring back the Raid Hour events that begin this month.

The events of Raid hour offer a special opportunity for players to Pokemon GO Find and fight the current Legendary Boss easily without driving through town in search of a silver egg above a gym. Those special spawns for a full hour combined with the pass functionality of Remote Raid they should make it incredibly easy to fight Giratina this week.

The next return of Raid hour It starts tomorrow at 6pm (local time) and lasts a full hour. Players should check the best counters of Giratina and try to coordinate with other local players to know when to enter the Gym and start the battle.

For now, players may want to keep hunting the best Pokémon Unova of the game if your main objective is to improve your Battle raid.

