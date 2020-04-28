Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

With the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Niantic has implemented a large number of measures in Pokémon GO to prevent users from leaving home. One that was recently announced and that would be part of those that would arrive in this period was to participate in Raids from home. If you were expecting this feature then there is good news for you as it is available now.

Niantic confirmed that starting today, April 27, Pokémon GO users will be able to attend Raids remotely; that is to say, it will not be necessary to go to Poképaradas to face the Pokémon that is in it. This will be possible thanks to remote raid passes.

These new items cost 100 Pokécoins per unit, but if you want to get more at a better price, then we recommend you buy the package of 3 remote raid passes, since it is sold in exchange for 250 Pokécoins, but for one time you can take advantage of a package 3-pass special sold in-store for 1 PokéCoin.

How to use a remote raid pass?

To get started, you must get a pass from the in-game store, as until now it is the only way to get one. Once you have your new item ready in the bag. You have to go to the Pokémon GO map and select one of the PokéStops in which a Raid is taking place. You can select them from the main map or from the Nearby screen. Keep in mind that you can only go to Raids that are close to where you are.

Later, when you are on the PokéStop screen, the option to use a raid pass will appear if you are not near the place. You only need to accept it and so you can enjoy these matches from home.

Something important that you should know is that, although these measures were implemented during the coronavirus contingency, it is expected that this function will become a permanent one, so from now on you can go to Raids without going outside or without going until the Poképarada.

What do you think of this addition? Are you excited to try it? Tell us in the comments.

A component was recently available that allowed, in addition to having a good time with your companion Pokémon, to capture endemic Pokémon from some regions of the world. On the other hand, we remind you that as part of the efforts to fight the coronavirus, Niantic is adding special packages almost given away and today revealed the most recent.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

