Pokémon GO: New gift code to get the Samsung look

As usual for a long time now, Pokemon go has several collaborations with different brands of all kinds. That is why it is not surprising that content from these is presented in the game from time to time. And now it’s Samsung who presented new avatar cosmetics within Pokémon GO.

These cosmetics are two shirts and two caps, one pair for male trainers and one for female trainers. The best part is that the cosmetics can be obtained for free for a limited time, using the following code:

Code to get Samsung clothes in Pokémon GO: KUAXZBJUTP3B7

You just have to enter the section of the store that allows you to enter codes within Pokémon GO, insert the code that appears above and claim the four new cosmetics that will be added to your collection and you can equip them to your trainer avatar.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is coming

We are close to the beginning of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021, which will take place this weekend of July 18 and 19 within Pokémon GO and will be the biggest event of the year. We will see more than 50 Legendary Pokémon, challenges and rewards, Ultrabonus and several other news. You can see the main details in the following notes:

