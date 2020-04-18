Pokémon GO is still one of the games in the saga that is constantly updated the most, with its events and community days that are rotating little by little since they introduced these events in the title for smartphones. But with the coronavirus affecting half the world, these events they had to be postponed until further notice … and the notice has come.

Community Day returns to Pokémon GO

After postponing the event Pokémon GO who was going to star Open up In March, we have new and good news for all mobile game lovers. And it is that the Community Day of this Ppsychic type okémon the day will finally come April 25th with all that that entails. That day Abra will be the protagonist of the game and its appearance will fill the streets from 11:00 to 17:00 peninsular time, with the possibility of get your version varicolour (since it will have a higher percentage of appearance, as it has been usual on Community Days). But the information does not end here, and it is that, as usual, if you evolve to Abra While the event lasts (or within 2 hours after its completion), you can have a Alakazam with the Counterattack movement.

In addition to everything said above, during the event we will get triple Stardust per capture, and incenses will last 3 hours to attract this Pokémon and favor that no one is left without its various colors, instead of the Bait Modules. In addition, and taking into account the situation of confinement that we suffered due to the virus and the difficulty of many players to turn Poképaradas, our partner Pokémon will bring us Poké Balls (as long as you have a friend degree of great companion or higher). By the way, don’t forget to take a Photo well they also mention that there will be a surprise ready.

To all this is added a payment inquiry call “Investigating illusions” which, for 1 euro, will allow us to get 13,000 Stardust, a Pokocho, a Rocket radar and other rewards. There will also be the classic Community Day special pack (including 1 MT of charged attack, 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Super Incubators and 3 Incenses). So now you know, there is no excuse not to get this multi-colored Abra and get that Alakazam with Counterattack.

But … there’s even more!

Other than Community Day, the day April 19th we will have a event special related to incenses at the same time as Community Day, that is to say, of 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Incenses will attract more Pokémon of different types, apart from increase the number of sentret it will attract. Depending on the time, the probability of appearance of Pokémon of certain types will be higher.

To make a summary, from 11:00 to 12:00 will increase the probability of Pokémon’s appearance from water type, from 12:00 to 13:00 the appearance of Pokémon from fire type will increase 13:00 to 14:00, instead, the Pokémon of plant type they will be the protagonists; of 14:00 to 15:00 it’s the turn of the Pokémon of psychic type. Already 15:00 to 16:00, the Pokémon of bug type will make an appearance followed by 16:00 to 17:00 by the Pokémon of earth type. In order to get hold of several of them, in the store, for 1 Pokécurrency, there will be a pack of 3 incenses. So you know, it is a good time to get the medal of each type. And you What type will you use your baits with?

