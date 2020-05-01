Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A new month is about to begin and in Pokémon GO that means the appearances that some Pokémon and event will be different. A couple of these events we are talking about are the research meeting and the featured Pokémon and Niantic has already communicated what creatures the trainers should expect.

According to Niantic, upon completing the investigation, players will win an encounter with the Pokémon Shinx, which will also bring Shinx Candy as a bonus from May 1 to June 1.

There will be 4 Pokémon featured during May

In addition to this, it was announced that the Days with hours of the featured Pokémon will continue and that they will take place every Tuesday at 6:00 PM (local time) and each week the bonuses together with the Pokémon will change. On May 5, it will be Shellder and Double Stardust for capturing the protagonist and the bonus; May 12 will be Sunkern and double XP for catching Pokémon; on May 19 Poochyena and double Candy for catching Pokémon, and on May 26 it will be Bronzor and double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Finally, the developer confirmed that from May to the end of September there will be no new special investigations related to Team GO Rocket.

Are you ready to participate in upcoming events? Were you expecting further investigations involving Team Go Rocket? Tell us in the comments.

If you are a player of this title, you do not want to miss the Return Challenge events that will take place during May and with which you can meet legendary Pokémon. For all those interested in the competitive aspect of the game there is also news, as the new competitive season will be available very soon.

Pokémon GO is free-to-play and is available on mobile. You can find more news related to this game if you check out our dedicated minisite.

