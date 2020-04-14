As we informed you in previous days, one of the games most affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is Pokémon GO. To prevent players from visiting Poképaradas and exposing themselves to a possible contagion, Niantic has implemented a wide variety of measures and one of them is the sale of special packages and today a new one has arrived.

The developer announced that starting today, April 13, until Monday April 20, the third package that can be obtained for 1 Pokécurrency will be available. The best thing is that it contains various items that will help you catch Pokémon.

This time, the special pack of 1 Pokécurrency offers 30 Poké Balls, 20 Super Balls, 15 Frambu Berries and 20 Pinia Berries, so it will be an excellent offer for all those Pokémon Trainers who cannot obtain these items due to quarantine.

We remind you that these lots are available for a limited time, and although this kind of offers will continue until further notice, the content changes weekly, so we recommend you take advantage of them while they are in the store.

⭐ Poké Ball × 30

⭐ Super Ball × 20

⭐ Frambu Berry × 15

⭐ Pinia berry x 20

You can access the previous lot from now until Monday, April 20, 2020, at 22:00 CEST (13:00 PDT, GMT -7). pic.twitter.com/lIgc2kAHvt – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) April 13, 2020

What did you think of this week’s special batch? Did you expect it to have other objects? Tell us in the comments.

These items will go especially well for capturing special Pokémon that are available for a limited time thanks to the Easter season, which brought characters with flower crowns to the game. Also, we remind you that there will be many mini-events during April, in which you can capture several Pokémon and get different bonuses.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it if you check our minisite dedicated to this game.

