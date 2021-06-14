Pokemon Go creator Niantic works on a Transformers game

After the incredible success of Pokemon Go, Niantic, the company that developed this game that caused a sensation in 2016, is working on a new title called Transformers: Heavy Metal. The Transformers video game, which will arrive this year, will make use of augmented reality.

Niantic has announced an agreement with Hasbro, a toy company that owns the rights to Transformers. The two companies have been in talks for eight years about how they could bring the Transformers to an AR game.. According to Bloomberg, who has asked to know more details about this project, creating a game with these characteristics has been a “significant technical challenge”, since it involves rendering high-caliber images and understanding the interaction of the players.

Transformers: Heavy Metal will have a mechanic very similar to Pokemon Go. It will work through augmented reality, which will use the location to compete with digital robots that appear on our way. The game will arrive later this year, with an anticipated beta during the month of June for a limited number of players. The trial version will take place in New Zealand.

With Transformers: Heavy Metal, Niantic wants to repeat the important success of Pokemon Go, a game that also makes use of augmented reality, and that generated more than 1 billion dollars in the last year, according to Sensor Tower. The AR company already tried it with Harry Potter: Wizards Unit, but its success was not comparable.

Source: The Verge.

More games on the way

Niantic is a company specialized in augmented reality. It was founded within Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and became an independent company five years later. Now Niantic is dedicated to the development of augmented reality products, video games for the most part. Pokemon Go is one of the best examples, and also one of the biggest hits. However, it is not the only one.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is another of the games developed by Niantic, whose main attraction is augmented reality. According to the cited source, Niantic is working, together with developers, on another 12 games that will soon arrive on iOS and Android. Some of these titles were scheduled to be launched months ago, but the situation of the pandemic and the quarantines imposed by the different countries, forced the launch to be delayed.

