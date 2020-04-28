Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A new month is about to begin and Niantic plans to celebrate in a big way together with Pokémon GO players. The title will soon be 4 years on the market, but fans of the franchise know that the journey to catch them all began a long time ago and to recognize the experience of all current Pokémon Trainers, the developer revealed the arrival of creatures from Galar and many fantastic events.

Niantic announced that the month of May will be filled with events focused on the different regions of Pokémon throughout the years. Each of them will celebrate some Pokémon that made them great, apart from preparing the ground for the arrival of creatures from the most recent installments in the franchise, Pokémon Sword & Shield. These events, which will be part of the 2020 Return Challenge, will be divided into weeks and will be available during May. You can check out more about them below.

Kanto Return Challenge

The celebration will start from May 1, when access to Kanto’s temporary investigation will be activated. As the name implies, tasks will be carried out that evoke activities that were done in Pokémon Red, Blue and Green. The most important thing is that from May 1, we will start with 8 series of tasks for each week, which will have to be completed to have access to an important event that we will tell you about at the end.

During the Kanto Return Challenge, more Pokémon originating from this region will appear either in Raids, Eggs, or in the Wild, such as Venonat, Chansey, Machop, Onix, Lickitung, Tangela, Scyther, Pinsir, Lapras, and Eevee. By completing special investigations in this period, players will be able to have rewards and encounters with Pokémon from this region and in the end, if all are completed, Mewtwo will wait as a reward encounter; In addition, there will be double XP for capture, raid and hatch. The event will end on May 8th, so you must complete all tasks before this date.

Johto’s Return Challenge

As soon as the Kanto-inspired event ends, the Johto event will kick off, running until May 15. During this period, players will be able to find Pokémon that are characteristic of this region, such as Dunsparce, Skarmory, Chinchou, Yanma, Girafarig, Pineco, Dunsparce, Gligar, Shuckle and Phanpy, either in Raids, eggs or encounters in the wild.

After completing the investigation tasks, the trainers will be able to meet creatures from Johto and, if all are completed, a Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake will appear. During this week, users will receive double Stardust per capture and per Raid.

Hoenn’s Return Challenge

The celebration will enter its third week on May 15 and end on May 22. More Generation III Pokémon from the franchise will appear during this period, such as Skitty, Zangoose, Seviper, Lotad, Slakoth, Nincada, Sableye, Mawile, Trapinch, Feebas and Clamperl, either in the form of eggs, in the wild or in Raids .

The best thing is that during this event players will be able to unlock encounters with Pokémon from the Hoenn region and, if they meet all the challenges, they will have the opportunity to catch a Groudon with the exclusive Fire Fist move.

Sinnoh’s Return Challenge

The celebration will reach its fourth week on May 22 and will end on the 29 of the same month. During this period, players will be able to find Cherubi, Glameow, Cranidos, Shieldon, Glameow, Chingling, Bonsly, Happiny, Gible, Munchlax, Riolu and Mantyke more frequently, whether in the wild, eggs or Raids. The duration of the Star Pieces, the Incense and the Lucky Eggs will be 1 hour.

As in the previous weeks, there will be investigation challenges, and if users meet all of them, they will have the opportunity to capture a Cresselia who knows the exclusive movement of the Grass Loop event.

There will be a reward for the most dedicated Pokémon Trainers

Remember how we told you there would be a surprise for everyone who completes weekly research assignments? Well, all these trainers will have access to the special investigation of the 2020 Challenge Challenge Championship, with which you can get Pokémon from Unova (Teselia) and Pokémon from Galar. This reward will offer 4 sets of tasks, which in turn will unlock an encounter with Meowth of Galar, Stunfisk of Galar, Form of Genesect and Professor Willow’s glasses.

Galar officially arrives at Pokémon GO

From June 3 to 8 of the same month, Stunfisk de Galar will appear for all players, as well as versions of this region of Meowth, Zigzagoon, Darumaka, in eggs or in the wild. Also, their evolutions will be available.

Finally, you should know that during the weekly events in the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn and Sinnoh regions, Pikachu with Charizard, Umbreon, Rayquaza and Lucario hats will be found, respectively, as a celebration for being the most voted Pokémon in each region in the Pokémon Day 2020 survey.

What do you think of all these news? Will you try to complete all these tasks to win important encounters with unique Legendary Pokémon? Tell us in the comments.

