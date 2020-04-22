Niantic continues to prepare events with the intention of spoiling Pokémon GO fans. Thanks to this, a new event began today in which you will have the opportunity to catch a creature that does not normally appear in your region.

We are talking about Copievento, an event that will take place from today until April 27. In it players will have the opportunity to meet rare creatures or that were only available as part of research events.

For example, during this event players from America and Africa will have the opportunity to capture Volbeat for the first time. On the other hand, those who live in other parts of the world will find Illumise in the wild.

That’s not all, as Niantic also increased Meowth’s spawn rate for Alola, Chansey, Eevee, Feebas, Lilipup, and Joltik. Likewise, Woobat, who was part of the February investigation tasks, will appear in the wild.

For the first time in Pokémon GO, Volbeat and Illumise have reunited and Trainers will be able to find them in all regions during Compievento! 🤩 Have you both caught Coaches yet? pic.twitter.com/zAU67ihHQ5 – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) April 22, 2020

Another important point is that at Campievento you can spend time with your partner Pokémon. This as it will give you more items, souvenirs and a new type of gift. That is not all, since your partner will be more happy when receiving berries and prizes.

And you, did you like this event? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can know more about this popular mobile game by clicking here.

