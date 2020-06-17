The Pokémon presentation scheduled for Wednesday June 17 has brought more than an unexpected surprise for fans of the saga, and that is that it has not only had space to announce the Armor Island expansion now available, but it has had space for many announcements, some unexpected as it is the case of New Pokémon Snap. As far as Niantic is concerned, it was not going to be left behind, because Pokémon GO has also had its own space in said presentation, and what was announced has been equally surprising and unexpected. And it is that one of the competitive features that most liked the players in the Sixth Generation is coming: exactly, we talk about the Megaevolutions, which will arrive throughout 2020 to the famous mobile game.

This year, mega evolution is coming to Pokémon GO! You can enjoy encounters with mega-evolved Pokémon in the real world! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/0YvtCgZkKS – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) June 17, 2020

Pokémon GO prepares to mega-evolve

At the moment, the only information that we have about it is that it comes out this year and that we can meet them in Pokémon GO, although it is unknown whether in the wild, with certain special missions or in Raids (or in all of them), for what we still have to wait to continue knowing more about it. But this is not the only thing revealed, since Galar’s Farfetch’D has been released in-game along with various outfits for our avatar based on said Pokémon and on the Isle of Armor, thus accompanying the exit of the expansion.

Last but not least, it has been revealed that, despite the current circumstances, the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will be held, and one of the great surprises that await us if we participate in it is the Singular Pokémon Victini, so we will be attentive to learn more details and how to get hold of it. And you? Looking forward to learning even more about what’s coming to Pokémon GO?

