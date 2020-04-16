A few weeks ago, Niantic postponed Pokemon GO’s Abra Community Day to prevent people from leaving home amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Fortunately, the distributor has already found a way in which this celebration can be carried out without it being a problem.

Through a statement, Niantic reported that Abra’s Community Day will be celebrated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, local time. As you can see, it will be a longer celebration than normal, as a consequence the Incenses you use during the event will last 3 hours so that you can capture a greater number of pocket monsters.

“Just because the community is physically separated doesn’t mean we can’t spend Community Day together! You can follow us on Twitter for 24-hour Abra-style coverage, and use the #PokemonGOCommunityDay hashtag to connect with other Trainers as they play! ”Niantic said.

Another interesting element is that Community Day will give you triple Star Powder per catch. On the other hand, companion Pokémon with a super companion level or higher will find objects such as Pokéballs during the event.

In case you missed it: this will be the incursions from the comfort of your home

As we already mentioned, the next Pokémon Community Day will be focused on Abra. This means that you will be able to find a lot of creatures of this type and capture them. Also, if you evolve this monster you will have the opportunity to obtain an Alakazam that knows the Counterattack movement.

Pokémon GO is available with iOS and Android devices. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

