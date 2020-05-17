Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Do you like to play Pokémon GO, but with the situation caused by the health contingency, you can’t go out to catch more Pokémon? If you no longer have incense to attract the attention of creatures, then pay attention, you can already get a package with various incense almost given away.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Niantic has modified some features of Pokémon GO so that players who can’t take to the streets can catch creatures from home. One of these measures is the sale of special packages that offer a lot of content in exchange for 1 Pokécurrency; that is to say, practically given away.

The last package in exchange for 1 Pokécurrency has already been announced, but in reality there are more, since Niantic has already made available in the in-game store a package with which you can get 3 incenses for only 1 Pokécurrency and that will be available for a limited time .

Incenses will attract many Water and Sinister Pokémon on Incense Day

In case you do not know, this measure is part of the celebration of Incense Day, which will take place in a few hours, on Sunday May 16, in which, as we informed you a few days ago, the function of this article will be powered up during this day in order to attract Sinister and Water type Pokémon, which will appear more frequently.

This offer is very good, especially since being at home is the only way for many Pokémon to appear without having to walk. If you want to know about the schedules and all the Pokémon that will be available, we invite you to check this page.

Our Incense Day event featuring Carvanha has started in some regions! Remember that yours starts on May 17 at 11 a.m. local time. pic.twitter.com/YlWogR7xIZ – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 17, 2020

Have you already redeemed this new offer? Are you ready to use incenses this Incense Day? Tell us in the comments.

We take this opportunity to remind you again that the latest package is already on sale in exchange for 1 Pokécurrency, which includes a large number of items, including 1 Remote Raid pass. On the other hand, we inform you that with the 2020 Return Challenges you can get the Pokémon Muda, one of the rarest in Pokémon GO, but it will soon be unavailable, so we invite you to capture it soon. Hoenn Week is being celebrated and as part of it is the next Community Day, starring the Acorn Pokemon.

Pokémon Go is available on mobile. You can find more news related to the title if you check out our dedicated minisite.

