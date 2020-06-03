The Pokémon Sword and Shield video game offers a new explanation for why it has remained Pikachu and has not evolved into Raichu.

In the Pokémon franchise, the most recognizable character is Pikachu. This little yellow being has become a cultural icon for Japan and the video game industry. So we can see it as almost any piece of marketing from Nintendo. The electric-type Mouse Pokémon is best known for being the companion of the anime protagonist Ash Ketchum, who travels with him from the start.

However, Pikachu is not even the final form in his evolutionary line. Since this kind of Pokémon goes from Pichu to Pikachu and in the end it becomes a Raichu. Fans have questioned why Ash didn’t evolve his Pikachu for years. The anime has explained that Ash’s Pikachu doesn’t want to evolve and while this has been accepted for a long time. Pokémon Sword and Shield offers another reason for Ash’s Pikachu to remain as it is.

Explanation:

One of the most important features introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield is Dynamaxing. Combining elements of Generation VI Mega Evolution and Generation VII Z Moves, Dynamaxing causes a Pokémon during a battle to undergo a temporary physical change. In addition to growing in size, a Pokémon Dynamaxed is stronger and has special Max moves only available in this form.

While any Pokémon can Dynamax, certain Pokémon can even go one step further and Gigantamax. Only some species have Gigantamax forms, and only specific Pokémon within them can access them, making them quite rare. In addition to getting bigger, a Gigantamax Pokémon will change its appearance and gain access to a unique and species-specific G-Max Movement.

Most of the Pokémon that have the potential of Gigantamax are the final evolutionary stage in their respective lines. However, there are some Pokémon that are not: Pikachu, Eevee, and Meowth. These species that have the Gigantamax Factor will not be able to evolve even if they meet the usual requirements to do so.

In an episode of the most recent season of the anime that has yet to air in the West, Ash’s Pikachu absorbs Dynamax’s energy from the bright red cracks in the ground as he tries to fight off a Drednaw Gigantamaxed. Dynamax energy causes Pikachu to grow and change shape, revealing that Ash’s Pikachu is capable of Gigantamaxing.

Since the first season of the anime, Ash’s Pikachu has expressed his desire to stay as he is, choosing time and time again not to evolve into Raichu. However, his ability for Gigantamax seems to indicate that, even if he wanted to, he couldn’t evolve.