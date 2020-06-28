Pokémon Café Mix is ​​one more puzzle game for Android. It’s not ambitious at all and it is repetitive, but Pikachu and company lovers will love it.

Pokémon is one of the video game sagas that more millions move. Since the Red and Blue versions came to the West, falling in love with millions of children, adolescents and adults from all over the world, the Pokémon saga has been growing and growing over time. A multitude of games for different Nintendo consoles, animation series, movies and much, much merchandising.

Nintendo has a gold mine with Pikachu and company and Pokémon fans have reached a point that does not matter what they give them, they gladly accept it regardless of the quality it has. A clear example is the new mobile title that has arrived this week and that allows us to run our own cafeteria with the help of these creatures.. A game that unfortunately does not contribute anything new to what we have already seen and only serves to continue exploiting this franchise.

Pokémon Café Mix: yet another puzzle game for Android

Pokémon Café Mix comes to corroborate what many people think about mobile video games, that are nothing more than casual titles that are used to play at the bus stop and full of microtransactions. While other companies are betting on games that could perfectly go through a desktop title – in the case of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, one of the best PSX games -, Pokémon does not even consider it.

Surely it will be because The Pokémon Company knows that whatever it does it will succeed and that is why its titles are not entirely ambitious. Pokémon Café Mix is ​​yet another puzzle game like the hundreds in the Google app store, only this time it’s from Pokémon. We are a newcomer to a cafeteria and our mission will be to make our customers happy. For this we must solve puzzles with the help of our Pokémon while we get new recipes.

Although it is not the most complex title, the truth is that the graphics are quite « cute » and funny so that Pokémon lovers will love it. Now, like all puzzle games You can be repetitive after a short time of playing no matter how much Charmander or Pikachu appears on the screen.

In short, the Pokémon Café Mix is ​​a game exclusively aimed at Pokémon fans, but not everyone. Players who enjoy demanding competition and taking full advantage of each of the games will be disappointed with the Pokémon Café Mix. Instead, fanservice lovers will be dazzled from the first moment they install this title thanks to its nice graphics. Now, like any puzzle game, it can fall into monotony too soon.

Fortunately Pokémon Café Mix is ​​a totally free game although with integrated purchases. And since it does not cost anything to test it, it is best to install it and each one draw their own conclusions. We will always have a bad League of Legends with Pokémon characters.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co