The games in the pocket creatures franchise are very varied, something that has been more than clear to us during all their years of life. So, during the last presentation Pokemon presents, a new one has been announced that reaches Nintendo Switch already devices mobiles, which will lead us to manage our own cafeteria together with the help of our friends. Running a very hot espresso in Pokémon Café Mix!

Pokémon Café Mix serves up the perfect combination of puzzles and creatures at launch for the hybrid console and mobile devices

In Pokémon Café Mix We will be in charge of a cafeteria, and we will have to complete different puzzles in order to be able to prepare the orders that customers make to us! As we have already seen in mobile games from other franchises (such as Yo-kai Watch), the objective here is to unite the faces of the creatures, which are scattered and bouncing around the screen, and if we manage to prepare the best orders, the Cafeteria customers will eventually become our friends and help us continue to make our store the best, and we can even expand the areas in which we serve orders! In addition, this time the game reaches mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch and, in the case of the hybrid console, it will occupy 112 MB, which is nothing compared to other titles that occupy several GB. Yes, still you have to wait until June 24, 2020 to be able to download it for free.

And you, do you think that you are ready to overcome each and every one of the puzzles of Pokémon Café Mix in order to make your cafeteria become the fashionable place in this universe where pocket creatures exist? Surely you will reach the top!

