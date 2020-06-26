Pokémon and Zara team up to give us an unforgettable pair of boots | INSTAGRAM

It is more than clear that the fashion industry will never stop giving us great surprises, because when we believe that we have seen everything, something comes that ends up surprising us.

This time, Zara, the Spanish fashion store company, which already has more than 2,000 stores around the world, has launched a garment since it cedes in China, which has left everyone who sees it square eyes.

Together with the Japanese company of Pokémon, made up of equal parts by Nintendo, Game Freak and Creautures have made this garment that, to be honest, if you are a total fan of the Japanese franchise, you are going to need them in your life.

It is a black fabric ankle boots, elastic, this means that they adapt perfectly to the size and shape of the foot of whoever uses them, they turn out to be the most dreamed of by Pokémon fans.

It turns out that the well-known Inditex brand launched a new model of black ankle boots, however, the novelty here is that instead of the heel they normally wear, this time the Pokeballs are the heels of the shoe.

Something that seemed too eccentric to many and to others it was a phenomenal idea and they cannot cope with the anxiety of running to look for them and buy them. This launch has quickly revolutionized social networks, as we already mentioned, opinions are obviously divided between those who would not hesitate to buy them all and those who would not, in any way, wear them publicly.

And although the design is truly peculiar, what has really caught the attention of the public outside China, is the price, since the famous pokebotines cost only 23 euros, which is equivalent to approximately 588 Mexican pesos.

If we think about it carefully, it really is a cheaper price than expected, because when naming « Zara » and « Pokémon » everyone thought that this would be higher when dealing with these great companies.

It is not yet known exactly if the pokebotines will be available in Zara stores in the rest of the countries, it can be a great possibility because, in China since its launch just a few weeks ago, today, there are hardly any few copies.