“Poirier would beat McGregor 100 times out of 100”

Khabib Nurmagomedov goes on to talk about Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 and what would happen in new fights. The former fighter is clear that “The Diamond” would win in each and every one of them.

This said “The Eagle” to ESPN: “The judges gave 10-8 in the first round for Dustin Poirier, he killed him in that round. I think if they fight 100 times, Dustin will beat him 100 times. If (McGregor) wants to come back, that’s fine, have him fight Dustin Poirier one more time and take this guy down. That’s. I think this is what the UFC will do with him.

Nurmagomedov also doesn’t see “The Notorious” beating Nate Diaz in a third fight: “Or maybe he will fight Nate (Diaz). But I think he will lose both«. He continues talking about his injury: “He will never kick the same again. Conor is still young, he’s only 32 years old, but mentally this guy is finished. It’s good for the UFC though.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not confident in a successful return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon. At the moment it is too early to know when but in all likelihood the Irishman will resume his career when he recovers looking for a victory.

