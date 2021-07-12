Poirier will seek fourth fight with McGregor even if it is on the street

During the week leading up to UFC 264, Dustin Poirier was reassured by Conor McGregor’s comments. However, there were some things said that Poirier is unwilling to let go of, even after the third fight.

Beyond the vulgar comments about his wife, it was the death threats that bothered Poirier. Dustin agrees with McGregor in pointing out that the rivalry is not over.

“We are going to fight again, either in the octagon or on the sidelines. You don’t say the things he said. I don’t care about my wife. That is noise. He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say things like that. That he was going to murder me. You don’t say things like that. You don’t say things about people’s wives either, but I know there is zero possibility of that. But if there is a possibility that someone could die and that is not said. That is not desired to anyone. “

Dustin noted that there were many other things that Conor said that were not shown by the UFC. Poirier hopes that some will see the light in the video that the promoter usually publishes a few days after the event. However, he stated that despite the bad blood between them, he did not feel any satisfaction from seeing the Irishman leave on a stretcher.