Poirier wants the world crown and another fight with McGregor

The American Dustin PoirierThe 32-year-old had a glorious day at UFC 257 in the Abu Dhabi bio-health bubble. Knocked down the great Irish figure Conor mcgregor.

However, the American wanted more after beating the lightweight all-star fight by KO. It was not worth him with the partial victory, however brilliant and shocking it was. He wants more.

He recalled his loss to McGregor, in 2014, when he was the one who conceded the KO, in a then featherweight bout. He did not do it because, yes, he had a clear sense for his sporting future.

“It has to be said, McGregor has fitted this result in a very professional way. We are 1-1, I think we should solve it, tie the tie, ”said Poirier, inviting a third match with ‘The Notorius’.

And claimed a lightweight reign of the Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) he’s really in limbo. The holder of the crown is the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he announced a withdrawal and does not seem willing to back down despite the fact that everyone would like to see him again in the Octagon.

The idea of ​​Dan White, head of the UFC, was a C

onor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov final, but everything has become even more complicated with the defeat of the Irishman.

Meanwhile, Poirier, second in the UFC lightweight standings, claims the world title. “I think it was a world title match. Now I am the champion ”, proclaimed the American.

“Tonight I saw another fighter”

McGregor limped off after the KO

