Poirier vs. McGregor 4? Dana White is open to the idea: “A fight can’t end like this”

Because of how things ended in the UFC 264, it is quite probable that nobody is interested in a fourth chapter between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor more than McGregor himself. But the Irishman would not be alone in his illusion of making a fourth fight, because from now on Dana White he has not been averse to the idea.

White appeared in front of the media (via MMA Junkie) after the event and basically confirmed that McGregor, who lost tonight by TKO (medical decision) in the first round, will fight Poirier again when he recovers from his broken ankle.

«There was no completion in the fight. A fight cannot end like this, ”White declared from the T-Mobile Arena. We’ll see how things develop. Who knows how long Conor will be out. So Poirier is going to take care of his affairs until Conor is ready.

With his loss to Poirier, McGregor now exhibits a 1-3 record in the Lightweight division.

His only victory to this day was a second-round TKO against Eddie alvarez in the historical UFC 205, PPV that took place almost five years ago.

