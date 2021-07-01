Poirier replies to McGregor about “the first to take down is a bitch”

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor | Image: All Access MMA

How could it be otherwise since we are getting closer to that Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor have your trilogy on July 10th we are talking a lot lately about this new fight. Now we enter the conversation around the recent statements of the Irishman stating that the first to try a takedown is “a bitch”.

Because right now the american answers this way (via ESPN):

Notice

“What do you mean ‘the first to attempt a takedown is a bitch’? This is mixed martial arts and we can use all weapons. It seems insecure.

But the talk did not end with this answer because McGregor in turn answered Poirier thus:

«The best boxer! I’ma kick your ass bitch«.

«A few quick words for you and your team: let’s go to the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Seeking advice outside the cage«.

At the moment there have been no further statements. But by continuing the conversation Poirier showed that he doesn’t need to use takedowns to defeat McGregor. In his rematch in January, he beat him by technical knockout based on blows.. But it would not be illegal for the American to seek to overthrow the Irishman if he needed it.

