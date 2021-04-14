Poirier regrets having spoken publicly about McGregor’s donation

Dustin Poirier tries to put the embarrassing episode with Conor McGregor behind him over his pledged donation to his foundation.

Earlier in the week, Poirier responded to a provocative prediction by McGregor regarding the outcome of the fight. Dustin deviated from the octagon theme to remind Conor that he never followed up on the donation he had offered. In Dustin’s words, McGregor’s people had ignored his messages after Poirier defeated Conor at UFC 257.

That provoked the anger of Conor who accused Dustin of wanting to dirty his name. The Irishman noted that it was not clear what the resources would be spent on. Furthermore, he hinted that Poirier was more interested in money than in thinking about what to do with it.

This Wednesday Dustin tries to shelve the matter by assuming guilt for having aired in public an issue that perhaps he should have stayed out of.

“1-1, on July 10 we will adjust the score! Excited for the trilogy with Conor McGregor, but I wanted to talk about this first. “

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I rushed in and made private things public between Conor and my foundation. My mistake, we live and learn. My goal is to spread positivity and do good! I feel like I’ve brought negative energy and personal opinions to something that I’m working hard on and that gives people a reason to support and smile. I’ll take this in stride and keep fighting the Good Fight. Next goal coming soon, and it’s a BIG one. Thanks to all who are involved and to all who support us and believe in our vision. “

The UFC has ignored McGregor’s threat to cancel the fight with Poirier. This Wednesday the promoter officially announced the fight. The same that will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with fans present.

