Poirier reflects on being able to go from step to executioner of McGregor

Just over a week after meeting Conor McGregor again, Dustin Poirier analyzes his story. A trilogy that can define much more than just the first challenger of champion Charles Oliveira.

In 2014, Dustin Poirier was looking for an opportunity to contest the UFC featherweight title. ‘The Diamond’ met McGregor first. Back then, Conor was a fighter with just three fights in the promotion. However, it was who they were promoting and looking to star. To Poirier’s misfortune, he was knocked out by Conor and gave him the big boost his career needed.

“I think in the first fight I was a little more established with the American UFC fans. He had a few wins, a couple of good wins. He was the new prospect who had a lot of hype and still did not have a notable victory in his UFC career. And I was that guy, unfortunately. A stepping stone on his rise to stardom, celebrity, and the superstar Conor McGregor that he became. “

Now, after beating him at UFC 257, Poirier has a chance to deliver another loss to McGregor. A new setback would put Conor’s career in serious predicaments, at least in terms of sporting merits. However, Poirier defends the trajectory of his rival, and maintains that it will not be easy to erase him from the map, even if he loses again.

“It’s hard to say that because I feel like the things he’s done, and his record, the guys he’s beaten and how he’s beaten them. Unless he hits a streak where he loses 5 or 6 times in a row and they finish it all over the place, the guy is always going to be near the top. He’s one win away from fighting for the title, one win away from making the top 3, I think, at 145 and 155, as long as he keeps putting his gloves on. “

Dustin is clear about how business works today. Poirier knows that a star of McGregor’s caliber only needs a good performance to revive.

“That’s just the reality of the fights and his star power, and the way he finishes rivals. As a fan I’m not going to forget how he ended up with Eddie and Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and all these guys. When he comes out and has a good performance, bring all of that back and remind you of the guy Conor can be. So I think he is always in the competition. “

