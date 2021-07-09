Poirier – McGregor 3: TV, schedule and how to watch UFC 264 weigh-in

He may not come in the prime of his career, but seeing Conor McGregor in action is something special for combat sports. Everything always stops for him.

Schedule: What time is the weigh-in ceremony for UFC 263: Poirier vs McGregor 3?

It will be the third time that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have gone toe to toe before fighting. Without a doubt it is one of the most interesting points of the previous one. Non-verbal communication leaves many things to extract from that moment, therefore, no one wants to miss anything. The weigh-in for UFC 263 will take place in Las Vegas this Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. (local time).

USA: 7:00 p.m. (EDT) / 4:00 p.m. (PDT).

Television: How to watch live on TV the weigh-in of UFC 263: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3?

The UFC will offer as usual the weigh-in live and free of charge. It can be followed through their social media (Twitter, Facebook and Youtube). In addition, it can also be followed through the company’s APP, UFC Fight Pass. On the other hand, in the United States it will be broadcast by ESPN.