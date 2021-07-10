Poirier – McGregor 3: schedule, TV, card and where to watch UFC 264 live today

It only remains for Poirier and McGregor to see each other for the last time. It is the last formal act before his long-awaited trilogy.

Schedule: What time does the match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor 3 at UFC 264 begin?

Having Poirier knock out McGregor in January changed a lot of people’s plans. Among them the Irish fighter himself, who “thought more Pacquiao”. Now it comes under pressure. You must win if you don’t want retirement to come close. That’s why there is so much morbid for this fight. UFC 264 takes place this Saturday, July 11, 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from 3:15 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will begin at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 15/02: 00/04: 00 hours.USA: 18: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 30/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 17: 15/19: 00/21: 00 hours.chili: 18: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours.Colombia: 17: 15/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Argentina: 19: 15/21: 00/23: 00 hours.Peru: 17: 15/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3?

The UFC 264 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live?

In AS you can also continue at UFC 264, which will close with the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 264 card: Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 main card Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor: light weight.Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson: welterweight.Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy: Heavyweight.Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya: bantamweight.Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho: bantamweight.UFC 264 Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin Preliminary Card: welterweight.Niko Price vs Michel Pereira: welterweight.Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria: Featherweight.Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight.Billboard of the first preliminaries of UFC 264 Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye: flyweight.Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares: Middleweight.Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera: flyweight.Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski: Middleweight.