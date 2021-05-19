Poirier explains how his signing for Real Madrid was forged

The ACB already knows Vincent Poirier. In the short time that the French pivot has been in the Spanish league, he has already left his mark. He is not yet at his physical optimum, but his intimidation in the painting has already targeted more than one victim: In the four games he has been able to play, he has averaged 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. “It is not easy to arrive with the season started and every day we see it better. There are good and bad things, but it is part of how he has to enter the team,” declared Pablo Laso recently about his integration process. Poirer saw how the doors of the Real were opened to him by collateral circumstances. The unexpected departure of Gabriel Deck to the NBA left a squad that, throughout the season, has had to ride with the absence of Facundo Campazzo., with the same fate as his compatriot, and a multitude of casualties. With all the stars conspiring against them, the white team, however, remained on the brink of epic in their confrontation with Anadolu Efes, to reach the Final Four of the Euroleague, and continues to lead in the domestic competition, now, with Poirier services at your disposal.

Speaking to Ouest France, the French pivot has revealed how the process was conceived so that this could be the case, with Deck’s departure as a catalyst and the structure of Laso’s team as the reason: “It happened quickly. They cut me off (and thanked me) the New York Knicks, I mentioned to my agent the idea of ​​going back to Europe and Madrid got in touch with us quickly. At first, it was not for now, but with the departure of Gabriel it was done. I returned to France and four days later I was in Madrid. He already knew the city. Real have better facilities than some NBA teams. So the decision was not difficult to make. Today, with Covid-19, not all clubs are prepared to make a decision quickly, and Madrid has. That’s what I wanted, to be part of a team again and play fast again, “he declares very much in tune with everything he had already shown in recent episodes, in which he assured that he came to Real to” win everything “and why he was already “tired of losing to them.”

Poirier did not have the best possible step through the North American competition, where, in two seasons, he could only play 32 games and none as a starter. He does not consider it a failure and, in keeping with his way of understanding life, believes that, today, Europe can give him a certain stability that is not always found in American competition. “I am not absolutely focused on the NBA, I have never been. I am happy where I am, I have no regrets,” he said in the same medium. He went through the Boston Celtics, first, and the Philadelphia 76ers later, where he had an average of 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. He stayed very far from his records, but he was able to get positive things, on the sporting level, such as the improvement in the shot of three, which he already practices in Madrid (3 hits in 9 attempts) and that, in the immediate future, opens the doors wide for Laso to bet on a fearsome interior duo, together with Walter Tavares. “Ah, we worked! We had time in the NBA. Before, I would not have tried it. Today I feel more comfortable. And even if I stay at 0 for 2 in a game no one will come to tell me ‘now stop shooting three points.’ I will not abuse it, but it is one more weapon. “

The new resource, he assures, will also serve to threaten the Tokyo Olympics, which he considered a priority and, therefore, They are also behind his decision to join Real Madrid: “I want to play them. I didn’t want to go back to an NBA team and have everything play out the same way., where he went to watch other people play. Going back to Europe was perfect. I knew I was going to play and that I could show the coach that I’m still here, “he asserts. In international competition, now, he will compete to get as far as possible with several of his new teammates as opponents. He is not intimidated, despite all of them. how many times he has lost “against them”. “I don’t know anyone on the team who likes to lose or who is satisfied with finishing 4th or 5th. The goal is clearly the medal. I think we have the qualities and the players to do it. Now, if I’m there (cross your fingers), it’s up to us to do a good preparation and come back with what we went looking for, “he says. Ambition, like the one shown in white from day one.